Combs convicted on 2 of 5 charges, denied bail

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking

Supporter of Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs reacts to acquittal on racketeering charges
What happened

A federal jury in Manhattan Wednesday convicted Sean "Diddy" Combs of two counts of transportation for prostitution, a felony violation of the Mann Act, for bringing sex workers across state lines for drug-fueled sex marathons. But he was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

