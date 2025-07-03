Combs convicted on 2 of 5 charges, denied bail
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking
What happened
A federal jury in Manhattan Wednesday convicted Sean "Diddy" Combs of two counts of transportation for prostitution, a felony violation of the Mann Act, for bringing sex workers across state lines for drug-fueled sex marathons. But he was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.
Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs' request for release on bail as he awaits sentencing, saying the trial demonstrated the rap mogul's "yearslong pattern of violence."
Who said what
Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo called the jury's decision "a victory of all victories." It was "certainly a defeat for the prosecution and the victims who told their often terrifying stories in open court," USA Today said. "And the nation could be forgiven for wanting to take a collective shower" after hearing a "seemingly incessant stream of sordid details" of how Combs "used his fame and fortune to reduce his female victims to chattel."
Combs "dropped to his knees and prayed" after being acquitted of the charges that could have put him "behind bars for life," The Associated Press said. But the "mixed verdict capped a sordid legal odyssey that shattered Combs' affable 'Puff Daddy' image and derailed his career as a Grammy-winning artist and music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador and reality TV star."
What next?
Subramanian scheduled a hearing next Tuesday on sentencing scheduling. Combs' lawyers suggested he should face about two years in prison while the prosecutors said federal guidelines called for at least four or five years.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
