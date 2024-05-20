Diddy admits to beating girlfriend after video

Though he previously denied allegations of abuse, Combs apologized for abusing Cassie Ventura following the release of new CCTV footage

Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs in March 2018
"I take full responsibility for my actions in that video"
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Sean "Diddy" Combs apologized Sunday for beating, kicking and dragging former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway, 48 hours after CNN released CCTV video of the 2016 incident. Ventura described a matching altercation at the now-closed InterContinental Century City in a November 2023 federal lawsuit alleging years of abuse; Combs denied all the allegations but quickly settled the suit.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

