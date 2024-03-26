Feds raid Diddy homes in alleged sex trafficking case

What happened

Homeland Security agents searched properties owned by hip hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in the Miami and Los Angeles areas on Monday as part of a federal inquiry into sex trafficking allegations, law enforcement sources told several news organizations.

Who said what

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) "executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation," the department said in a statement. Combs, 54, settled sexual assault claims from former girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura in November, but after a fourth lawsuit was filed against him in December, he denied the "sickening allegations" from "individuals looking for a quick payday."

The raids are a "stunning development" in the career of Combs, who "played an integral role in the transformation of hip hop into a global commercial force" but has also been "dogged for decades by accusations of violence," The New York Times said. Hopefully this is the start of holding "Combs responsible for his depraved conduct," said Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Ventura and another unnamed Combs sex trafficking accuser.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

"We will provide further information as it becomes available," HSI said.