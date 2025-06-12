Weinstein convicted of sex crime in retrial

The New York jury delivered a mixed and partial verdict at the disgraced Hollywood producer's retrial

Harvey Weinstein in New York sexual assault retrial
Weinstein's 2020 conviction was a 'watershed moment for the #MeToo movement'
What happened

A New York jury Wednesday found Harvey Weinstein guilty of one criminal sexual act, acquitted him of a second such charge and was still deliberating on a third-degree rape count. The mixed and partial verdict came at the end of a retrial of similar charges from 2020. New York's highest court last year overturned Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence from that trial, ruling 4-3 that the judge improperly allowed women not directly involved in the case to testify about their alleged sexual assaults by Weinstein.

