Is Trump's LA troop deployment about order or authoritarianism?

'We're going to have troops everywhere,' said the president

'Do not expect Trump to back down'
First the National Guard, now the Marines. President Donald Trump says deploying troops to California is about establishing law and order in the face of anti-ICE protests. His critics say the move is more reminiscent of strongman politics.

The showdown in Los Angeles represents a "perfect opportunity to fuse power, politics and spectacle" for an "unrestrained" Trump, said Axios. Trump is "edging closer" to invoking the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law that offers him the "most extreme emergency powers available to a sitting president" to respond to the protests. "We're going to have troops everywhere, we're not going to let this happen to our country," the president said. Critics say he is "manufacturing a crisis," said Axios. The deployment is an "unmistakable step toward authoritarianism," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

