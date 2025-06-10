Donald Trump accelerates the political flames in Los Angeles | June 10 editorial cartoons

Tuesday's political cartoons include double standards, Donald Trump escalating tensions in Los Angeles, and the runaway national debt

By
published

A man in a red hat sits in a chair with a beer and a pardon for Jan. 6 on the wall behind him. He yells “Go get ‘em!” at a television showing a scene labeled, “Trump sends National Guard to LA protests.”

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A man with a suit is speaking from a podium as he looks at a phone. He says, “I’m pleased to announce Texas’ first Strategic Bitcoin Reserve worth $500 million…Wait, $600 million. No, $300 million. $200 million. No, hang on…”

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸