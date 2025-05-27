Driver rams van into crowd at Liverpool FC parade

27 people were hospitalized following the attack

Police search the scene of car attack in Liverpool, England
Police are not treating the UK attack as terrorism
What happened

British police arrested a 53-year-old citizen Monday after a minivan plowed into a Liverpool crowd celebrating their soccer team's Premier League victory parade through the city. Officials said last night that 27 people were hospitalized following the attack, including a child and adult with serious injuries, and a further 20 people were treated at the scene. The driver was believed to have acted alone and police are not treating the attack as terrorism.



