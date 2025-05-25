Brexit 'reset' deal: how will it work?

Keir Stamer says the deal is a 'win-win', but he faces claims that he has 'surrendered' to Brussels on fishing rights

Fisherman bring in a crate of spider crabs ashore in Hastings, England
Fisherman carrying a crate of spider crabs ashore in Hastings, England
(Image credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)
By
published

Keir Starmer hailed a "new era" in relations with Europe this week after the UK and Brussels agreed a post-Brexit "reset". Under the deal, announced at a summit in London with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, the EU will lift checks on food produce crossing the Channel in return for the UK committing to abide by EU food standards.

As part of a new security pact, British defence firms will be able to participate in joint EU procurement programmes. Britons will be able to use border e-gates at more EU airports. The two sides also agreed, in principle, to establish a new youth exchange scheme and work towards a joint electricity market.

