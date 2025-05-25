Brexit 'reset' deal: how will it work?

Keir Starmer hailed a "new era" in relations with Europe this week after the UK and Brussels agreed a post-Brexit "reset". Under the deal, announced at a summit in London with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, the EU will lift checks on food produce crossing the Channel in return for the UK committing to abide by EU food standards.

As part of a new security pact, British defence firms will be able to participate in joint EU procurement programmes. Britons will be able to use border e-gates at more EU airports. The two sides also agreed, in principle, to establish a new youth exchange scheme and work towards a joint electricity market.

The PM said the deal was a "win-win" that would deliver cheaper food and electricity bills and boost the economy by £9 billion a year by 2040. But he faced claims that he had "surrendered" to Brussels by agreeing to let EU fleets enjoy their current level of access to British waters until 2038. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch called the deal a "total sell-out".

What a "stitch-up", said The Sun. Starmer has betrayed our fishing industry, brought part of our economy back under EU jurisdiction, and opened our borders to millions of workers, while agreeing to pay for the privilege. And all for what? The lifting of "vindictive checks" on our food exports, some possible contracts for our arms industry and the promise of shorter passport queues. The fisheries deal is particularly egregious, said The Daily Telegraph. The UK was due to regain full control of its waters in 2026. But it has now agreed to give EU boats access for 12 more years, more than double its original offer.

Ignore the talk of Brexit betrayal, said The Economist. This deal doesn't take us back into the single market or customs union. It just removes some of the trade frictions created by Brexit while sensibly opening the way to more defence cooperation. Starmer may have conceded more than he wished on fisheries, but given that we export around 70% of our catch to the EU, the deal will also bring benefits to our fishing industry. "As for being a rule-taker, that is merely the price that countries wishing to sell into the EU market must pay."