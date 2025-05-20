Are we entering the post-Brexit era?

Keir Starmer's 'big bet' with his EU reset deal is that 'nobody really cares' about Brexit any more

A Banksy mural in Dover depicting a workman chipping away at a star on the EU flag
Banksy's Brexit-inspired mural in Dover, before the building it was painted on was demolished in 2023
(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)
By
published

As he unveiled his much-touted "reset" deal with the EU, Keir Starmer said it is time to move on from "political fights" and "stale old debates" about Brexit.

Nearly 10 years on from the Brexit referendum, and more than five since the UK formally left the EU, the new agreement strengthens ties over areas including fishing, trade, defence and energy.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸