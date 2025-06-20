Are free votes the best way to change British society?
On 'conscience issues' like abortion and assisted dying, MPs are being left to make the most consequential social decisions
In the space of a few days, two of the biggest social changes in a generation have been voted on by MPs in free votes, calling into question the legitimacy of the practice when it comes to so-called "matters of conscience".
On Tuesday, the House of Commons voted to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales, and today, MPs vote on whether to legalise assisted dying. In both cases, MPs were told they can vote however they wanted, free from the usual pressure to follow the party line through the whips.
While "idealists might say these votes are the perfect example of what MPs used to be: free-thinking independent decision makers", said The Times, "the truth is a little murkier".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
Votes of conscience are a "quasi-religious hangover" and "one of the most unthinkingly overrated elements of the British constitution", said Lewis Goodall on his Substack. "If a change is worth doing, it’s worth the government driving the change itself and arguing for it accordingly." It is not clear either why topics such as abortion and assisted dying are "any more or less inherently a matter of morality than any other sphere of political decision making".
Free votes on issues of conscience, while uncommon, "have defined our society", said Simon Griffiths on The Constitution Society. The late 1960s is "often seen as a golden age of social reform, and free votes were instrumental to this". Male homosexuality was legalised, capital punishment abolished, and laws relating to censorship, divorce and abortion all liberalised.
But on nearly all the main "conscience votes", party affiliation "remains the strongest indicator of how a representative will vote". In November, during the first vote on assisted dying, Labour MPs largely voted in favour while the Conservatives voted overwhelmingly against reform.
And in reality, both the changes voted on this week "would not have been possible without tacit support from the top of government", said The Times. "Parliament is geared to work around whatever the government wants, and mostly whenever the government wants it."
What next?
Keir Starmer has "done his best to stay out of these debates to avoid influencing his colleagues, and yet his support for both policies is still pretty well known", said the BBC. A free vote puts "some distance between the government and the legislation, meaning any political heat focuses on those debating the changes", said The Times.
In that way it "could be claimed the use of free votes demonstrates not a respect for issues of conscience, but rather a strategic decision by governments to free themselves of accountability", said Griffiths.
But Starmer will know that "however distant he seeks to be from the action in parliament", said The Times, these moments in social history "will form a central part of his legacy".
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Jamie Timson is the UK news editor, curating The Week UK's daily morning newsletter and setting the agenda for the day's news output. He was first a member of the team from 2015 to 2019, progressing from intern to senior staff writer, and then rejoined in September 2022. As a founding panellist on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, he has discussed politics, foreign affairs and conspiracy theories, sometimes separately, sometimes all at once. In between working at The Week, Jamie was a senior press officer at the Department for Transport, with a penchant for crisis communications, working on Brexit, the response to Covid-19 and HS2, among others.
-
Rabies: is it a danger in the UK?
The Explainer The death of a British woman after a dog bite abroad has sparked widespread concern. What do we all need to know?
-
Quiz of The Week: 14 – 20 June
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
Echo Valley: a 'twisty modern noir'
The Week Recommends This tense thriller about a mother and daughter is 'American cinema for grown ups'
-
'The bilateral relationship has eroded'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
The Chagos Islands: Starmer's 'lousy deal'
Talking Point The PM's adherence to 'legalism' has given Mauritius a 'gift from British taxpayers'
-
Angela Rayner: Labour's next leader?
Today's Big Question A leaked memo has sparked speculation that the deputy PM is positioning herself as the left-of-centre alternative to Keir Starmer
-
How the civil service works – and why critics say it needs reform
The Explainer Keir Starmer wants to 'rewire' Whitehall, which he has claimed is too 'comfortable in the tepid bath of managed decline'
-
Brexit 'reset' deal: how will it work?
In Depth Keir Stamer says the deal is a 'win-win', but he faces claims that he has 'surrendered' to Brussels on fishing rights
-
Are we entering the post-Brexit era?
Today's Big Question Keir Starmer's 'big bet' with his EU reset deal is that 'nobody really cares' about Brexit any more
-
Can Starmer sell himself as the 'tough on immigration' PM?
Today's Big Question Former human rights lawyer 'now needs to own the change – not just mouth the slogans' to win over a sceptical public
-
Man arrested after 'suspicious' fires at properties linked to Keir Starmer
Speed Read Prime minister thanks emergency services after fire at his former family home in north London