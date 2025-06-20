Are free votes the best way to change British society?

On 'conscience issues' like abortion and assisted dying, MPs are being left to make the most consequential social decisions

Photo illustration of a hand casting a ballot while breaking free of shackles
A free vote on a controversial issue has the political advantage of putting 'some distance between the government and the legislation'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

In the space of a few days, two of the biggest social changes in a generation have been voted on by MPs in free votes, calling into question the legitimacy of the practice when it comes to so-called "matters of conscience".

On Tuesday, the House of Commons voted to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales, and today, MPs vote on whether to legalise assisted dying. In both cases, MPs were told they can vote however they wanted, free from the usual pressure to follow the party line through the whips.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Jamie Timson, The Week UK

Jamie Timson is the UK news editor, curating The Week UK's daily morning newsletter and setting the agenda for the day's news output. He was first a member of the team from 2015 to 2019, progressing from intern to senior staff writer, and then rejoined in September 2022. As a founding panellist on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, he has discussed politics, foreign affairs and conspiracy theories, sometimes separately, sometimes all at once. In between working at The Week, Jamie was a senior press officer at the Department for Transport, with a penchant for crisis communications, working on Brexit, the response to Covid-19 and HS2, among others. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸