Backbench rebellions and broken promises: is it getting harder to govern?

Labour MPs from marginal seats who are well organised and want to represent their constituents' views are creating a perfect storm for Keir Starmer

Backbenchers are less inclined to be loyal to their party leadership and more likely to speak out on key issues
Tonight's expected rebellion by backbench Labour MPs could be the first of many as Keir Starmer struggles to keep control of his party in power.

The government was forced into a U-turn on the welfare bill last week and offered a number of concessions, but No. 10 still fears it could have a major rebellion on its hands as many MPs are saying the changes do not go far enough.

