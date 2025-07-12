Corbynism returns: a new party on the Left

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana's breakaway progressive party has already got off to a shaky start

Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn speaking at the 2021 Labour Conference
(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)
By
published

"To launch a political party is quite something," said Quentin Letts in the Daily Mail. "To bungle the launch of one," though, requires a special type of incompetence. This was on full display last week when firebrand Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana announced she was quitting Labour to co-lead a new left-wing party with Jeremy Corbyn - only for the whole project to collapse into farce within moments of its unveiling.

Sultana had proudly declared the (as yet unnamed) Leftist breakaway movement on X, saying that at the next election, voters would face a choice between "socialism or barbarism". Problem is, she appears to have "jumped the gun". "Comrade Corbyn" was reportedly blindsided by her post and furious; he refused to confirm he would be co-leading the party, only going so far as to say that a "real alternative" to Labour was coming. The chaos was an "absolute gift" to Keir Starmer, said Zoë Grünewald in The i Paper. Rocked by the biggest rebellion of his career over welfare reform, the PM should have been left "on the ropes" by the prospect of a credible left-wing alternative. Instead, it was his challengers who looked "confused and divided".

