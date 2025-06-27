Keir today, gone tomorrow: is welfare U-turn beginning of the end for Starmer?
Being 'forced to retreat' this early in his reign is 'simply unprecedented' and shows his government is now 'in trouble', say commentators
Keir Starmer's first year in office has turned out stormier than he might have hoped when he entered Number 10 on a landslide victory – and yesterday's climbdown on disability-benefit cuts brings an uncomfortable edge to his impending anniversary.
When he was campaigning ahead of the general election, Starmer promised "stability and competence", said The Economist, but it's "not quite worked out like that", and his government is now "in trouble".
What did the commentators say?
"It's worth taking a beat to reflect on the enormity of this moment," said Beth Rigby, political editor of Sky News, because, less than a year ago, the PM won by a landslide. Being "forced to retreat by angry foot soldiers" this early in his reign is "simply unprecedented".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The welfare-bill episode will force Starmer into a rethink. The "trajectory and nature of this government has been permanently changed" by this climbdown, said Stephen Bush in the Financial Times. It shows that, "when push comes to shove", the government can't "grit out and defend cuts in public spending".
"It's also a defeat for the 'MPs need to get in line' style" that Starmer's team thought they could "make their default approach to managing the Parliamentary Labour party. This is a "significant moment" for "how Starmer's administration handles the next four years".
The chance of more rebellions has just got higher, said Sam Blewett at Politico. "Labour MPs will be asking themselves whether they can be really sure any line Starmer sets will hold" after his authority has been "well and truly dented by a third major U-turn in quick succession".
There is a view among Labour MPs "that Starmer's Downing Street operation doesn't listen to them", said Henry Zeffman at the BBC, and their "frustration" is directed "with increasing intensity at Morgan McSweeney, the prime minister's chief of staff", whose future Starmer might feel forced to reconsider.
He may also have to reconsider Rachel Reeves' position because the chancellor has become "extraordinarily unpopular among Labour MPs", who blame her for "marching them up the hill, then down again, making them look stupid" on winter fuel payments and the welfare bill, said Andrew Marr in The New Statesman.
The latest U-turn leaves "Starmerism, the final line of defence between the far left and the levers of power, on the brink of collapse", said Sherelle Jacobs in The Telegraph. The concessions on welfare "may buy him a little more time" but Starmer's days in 10 Downing Street "are starting to look numbered".
What next?
When the House of Commons votes on the welfare bill next week, there should be enough MPs who "see the concessions as a victory" and "decide that they are better off taking the win than risking being part of a doomed last stand", said the FT's Bush.
But if the government were to lose that vote, it would threaten Starmer "directly", said Marr in The New Statesman, and, extraordinarily, after so many "self-indulgent Tory leadership battles", Labour might "throw itself into something similar". We "should be sceptical" of the prospect but "once a party has decided its leader simply cannot win, nothing matters more".
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Selfies ban in art galleries: a sign of the times?
Talking Point Priceless art has been damaged by visitors desperate to take a snap with star attractions, leading some galleries and museums to start fighting back
-
Quiz of The Week: 21 – 27 June
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
-
The Week Unwrapped: How do you turn plastics into paracetamol?
Podcast Plus, what is the Wagner Group doing now? And why is it so hard to find a job after university?
-
Labour's brewing welfare rebellion
The Explainer Keir Starmer seems determined to press on with disability benefit cuts despite a "nightmare" revolt by his own MPs
-
Are free votes the best way to change British society?
Today's Big Question On 'conscience issues' like abortion and assisted dying, MPs are being left to make the most consequential social decisions without guidance
-
Five takeaways from Rachel Reeves' Spending Review
The Explainer The winners and losers as the government sets its budgets for the next four years
-
The Chagos Islands: Starmer's 'lousy deal'
Talking Point The PM's adherence to 'legalism' has given Mauritius a 'gift from British taxpayers'
-
Angela Rayner: Labour's next leader?
Today's Big Question A leaked memo has sparked speculation that the deputy PM is positioning herself as the left-of-centre alternative to Keir Starmer
-
How the civil service works – and why critics say it needs reform
The Explainer Keir Starmer wants to 'rewire' Whitehall, which he has claimed is too 'comfortable in the tepid bath of managed decline'
-
Brexit 'reset' deal: how will it work?
In Depth Keir Stamer says the deal is a 'win-win', but he faces claims that he has 'surrendered' to Brussels on fishing rights
-
Are we entering the post-Brexit era?
Today's Big Question Keir Starmer's 'big bet' with his EU reset deal is that 'nobody really cares' about Brexit any more