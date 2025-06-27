Keir today, gone tomorrow: is welfare U-turn beginning of the end for Starmer?

Being 'forced to retreat' this early in his reign is 'simply unprecedented' and shows his government is now 'in trouble', say commentators

Photo composite illustration of Keir Starmer hanging from a crossroads signpost
Which way now? Keir Starmer's authority has been 'well and truly dented'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)
By
published

Keir Starmer's first year in office has turned out stormier than he might have hoped when he entered Number 10 on a landslide victory – and yesterday's climbdown on disability-benefit cuts brings an uncomfortable edge to his impending anniversary.

When he was campaigning ahead of the general election, Starmer promised "stability and competence", said The Economist, but it's "not quite worked out like that", and his government is now "in trouble".

