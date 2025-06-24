Labour's brewing welfare rebellion

Keir Starmer seems determined to press on with disability benefit cuts despite a "nightmare" revolt by his own MPs

Disabled people protest outside Downing Street against cuts to welfare benefits
Labour rebels are concerned about the damage welfare cuts will cause to their constituents and to their re-election prospects
(Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Future Publishing via Getty Images)
By
published

Keir Starmer could be facing the first serious challenge to his authority, after more than 100 of his own MPs have signalled support for an amendment that would effectively sink his government's welfare-reform bill.

Thirteen Labour committee chairs have tabled what's known as a "reasoned amendment" to the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill, calling for a pause in reforms that would make welfare savings of £5 billion a year by tightening the rules around disability benefits. So far, 108 Labour MPs – enough to overturn Starmer's majority – have signed the amendment, which would, if voted through next week, halt the passage of the entire bill through the House of Commons.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

