Welfare reform: are more cuts the answer?

Disability benefits are at risk of cuts as the government hunts for funding

Keir Starmer
Critics of Labour's proposed welfare reforms say benefit cuts will not boost employment
(Image credit: Rasid Necati Aslim / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Few Labour MPs entered politics to cut social security, but with a "cash-strapped" government "promising sweeping reform", they now face a "major test of loyalty" to Keir Starmer, said Politico.

Just eight months after winning power on a pledge to break with 14 years of austerity, Starmer is planning a "fresh overhaul" of welfare, including potential cuts to disability benefits.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

