Sickness benefits: an unaffordable burden?

A welfare bill 'debacle' caused by 'sickfluencers' who are beating the system

Kemi Bandenoch
Badenoch: welfare warning
(Image credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)
Whitney Ainscough claims to make £500,000 a year through her social media posts, said Daniel Hannan in The Sunday Telegraph. She's one of a new band of online "sickfluencers" who make a living out of instructing people how to game the welfare system.

Statistics suggest they're doing a roaring trade. Around 3,000 Britons a day are joining the list of those on long-term sickness benefits. The total number of claimants is forecast to soar from 3.5 million to 4.1 million by the end of this Parliament; the fastest rise has been among 16-to 25-year-olds. And in 2023 in Birmingham, fully a quarter of working-age adults were inactive. The problem can be traced back largely to lockdown, when many workers learnt how simple it was to make claims, and when "face-to-face benefits interviews were replaced by telephone assessments, where claimants find it much easier to lie". In a speech last week decrying the trend, Kemi Badenoch warned that the UK was in danger of becoming a "welfare state with an economy attached".

