Terror on wheels: the history of vehicle-ramming attacks

Cars and lorries have now become 'the jihadist's weapon of choice' but they've been a mass-killing weapon for years

Flowers and candles placed outside closed Christmas market stalls in memory of the victims of a car-ramming attack in Magdeburg, Germany
'A growing trend and a frightening one': terrorists are increasingly choosing to kill by driving vehicles at crowds
(Image credit: Ralf Hirschberger / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Fifteen people were killed, and more than 30 injured, when a man drove a pick-up truck at high speed through crowds of people in the streets of New Orleans in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The attack in the US, which is being treated by the FBI as "an act of terrorism", came only a fortnight after an SUV was driven into crowds at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing five people and injuring 200.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸