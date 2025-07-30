The Miami Showband massacre, 50 years on

Unanswered questions remain over Troubles terror attack that killed three members of one of Ireland's most popular music acts

A 2010 commemorative stamp featuring the Miami Showband
Members of the Miami Showband, shown on a commemorative stamp issued in 2010
(Image credit: Borislav Marinic / Alamy)
Fifty years ago this week, one of Ireland's most popular music groups became the target of a terror attack in which three of its members were killed by loyalist paramilitaries posing as British Army soldiers.

A "controversial" parade due to take place in Northern Ireland this weekend "risks stepping over the line into the glorification of terrorism", said the BBC. Fifteen bands and hundreds of people are expected to take part in the Harris Boyle 50th Anniversary Memorial parade in County Armagh, in memory of one of the perpetrators of the Miami Showband Massacre.



Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
