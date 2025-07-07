The failed bombings of 21/7

Unsuccessful attacks in July 2005 'unnerved' London and led to the tragic death of an innocent man

The wreckage of a double-decker bus in Tavistock Square after the 7/7 bombings in 2005
The wreckage of a double-decker bus in Tavistock Square after the 7/7 bombings
(Image credit: Dylan Martinez / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Twenty years ago today four terrorists killed 52 people and injured more than 700 in suicide bomb attacks on London's public transport.

Two weeks after the horrors of 7/7, there were four more attempted attacks. This time the devices failed to detonate properly but once again London was "unnerved", said historian Dominic Sandbrook on the BBC, but the police investigation led to the tragic death of one innocent man.



