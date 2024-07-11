Irish flight attendant breaks silence after 'distressing' Dubai charges dropped

Tori Towey was charged with attempted suicide and consuming alcohol after being attacked in her home

Irish flight attendant Tori Towey
Tori Towey has thanked the people of Ireland for their support
By
published

An Irish flight attendant who was arrested on charges of attempted suicide and consuming alcohol in Dubai has had her passport returned and will be allowed to travel back to Ireland.

Police withdrew the charges and lifted the travel ban after the Irish government intervened. Tori Towey told The Irish Sun she was "totally overwhelmed" by the support she had received from the people of Ireland during her ordeal. "Thank you for the support. I really appreciate it."

Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK

