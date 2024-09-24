FBI: US violent crime falls again, hits pre-Covid levels

A wide-ranging report found that violent crime dropped 3% in the last year, while murder dropped 11.6%

Police officer at Virginia donut shop
The FBI's numbers "further undermine" Donald Trump's claim that "crime is on the rise across the country"
(Image credit: Mark Reinstein / Corbis via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The FBI said yesterday that violent crime fell 3% in the U.S. last year while murder and non-negligent homicide dropped 11.6% — the sharpest decline in two decades — and reported rapes were down 9.4%. The FBI's annual 2023 Crime in the Nation Report also found that while property crimes decreased 2.4% from 2022 to 2023 and burglary fell 7.6%, car thefts rose 12.6%.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Violence Donald Trump Fbi Us News Murder
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like