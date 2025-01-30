Ex-Sen. Bob Menendez sentenced to 11 years

The former New Jersey senator was convicted on federal bribery and corruption charges last year

Former Sen. Bob Menendez after sentencing
Menendez is the first US official ever 'convicted of acting as a foreign agent'
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Former Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) was sentenced to 11 years in prison yesterday for bribery and acting as an unregistered agent of Egypt, among other charges. He resigned in August after being found guilty on 16 felony counts.



