Ex-Sen. Bob Menendez sentenced to 11 years

What happened

Former Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) was sentenced to 11 years in prison yesterday for bribery and acting as an unregistered agent of Egypt, among other charges. He resigned in August after being found guilty on 16 felony counts.

Who said what

"You stood at the apex of our political system," U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein told Menendez, 71, in a Manhattan courtroom. But "you lost your way, and working for the public good became working for your good." Prosecutors said Menendez brazenly accepted "bribes totaling nearly $1 million in cash, checks, gold bars and a Mercedes-Benz," The Washington Post said. He's the first U.S. official ever "convicted of acting as a foreign agent."

In what "appeared to be a direct appeal" to President Donald Trump, The New York Times said, Menendez told reporters outside the courtroom he was the victim of a "political witch hunt" and hoped "President Trump cleans up the cesspool and restores the integrity to the system." Trump yesterday celebrated his Justice Department dropping its "witch hunt" prosecution of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Kansas). And Trump appointees are in discussion with Manhattan federal prosecutors about dropping the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a new Trump ally, the Times reported.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Stein ordered Menendez to report to prison June 6, giving him time to attend the March trial of his wife, Nadine, on similar charges. Menendez has petitioned to remain free on bond while he appeals his conviction.