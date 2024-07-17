Menendez convicted of bribery, fraud, and extortion

The New Jersey Democratic Senator was found guilty in a federal corruption trial

Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, exits federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Menendez is "only the seventh sitting U.S. senator to be convicted of a federal crime"
(Image credit: Yuki Iwamura / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
speed read

What happened

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted on 16 counts stemming from a "sweeping scheme to sell his office to foreign powers and crooked businessmen," The New York Times said. Menendez is "only the seventh sitting U.S. senator to be convicted of a federal crime."

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Latest
