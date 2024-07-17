Menendez convicted of bribery, fraud, and extortion
The New Jersey Democratic Senator was found guilty in a federal corruption trial
What happened
New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted on 16 counts stemming from a "sweeping scheme to sell his office to foreign powers and crooked businessmen," The New York Times said. Menendez is "only the seventh sitting U.S. senator to be convicted of a federal crime."
Who said what
The conviction marks a "dramatic downfall" for a politician once considered "one of the most influential people in Washington D.C.," Politico said. The verdict is a "win for the Justice Department," which failed to convict Menendez in a separate case in 2015, Roll Call said.
After being found guilty by a New York jury on Tuesday, Menendez told reporters that he was "deeply disappointed" and that the decision would "put at risk every member of the United States Senate, in terms of what they think a foreign agent would be."
What next?
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called on Menendez to "do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign."
