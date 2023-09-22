Sen. Bob Menendez charged with federal corruption, bribery
The longtime New Jersey Democrat finds himself in another round of legal peril
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez (D) has been indicted by federal prosecutors, and now faces a suite of charges alleging that he and a group of associates — including his wife Nadine Menendez, who was also charged — corruptly used his powerful political position for personal enrichment.
The thirty-nine-page indictment, made public on Friday, accuses the longtime Democratic lawmaker of engaging in a "corrupt relationship" with three New Jersey businessmen, accepting "hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes" in exchange for protecting and enriching the trio, as well as the Egyptian government. Prosecutors allege that Menendez, who is up for reelection in 2024, accepted cash, gold bars, a luxury vehicle, and mortgage payments, and in exchange offered to provide sensitive information to Egypt and influence domestic criminal investigations that threatened his associates. Prosecutors claim to have found more than half a million dollars in cash and gold in Menendez's home following a law enforcement search, including large sums of money tucked into pockets of the senator's jacket.
While serving constituents "is part of any legislator’s job," Menendez was "doing those things for certain people — the people who were bribing him and his wife" Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Damian Williams alleged during a press conference.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"This is the second set of corruption charges levied against Menendez by the Justice Department in a decade," CNN reported. In 2017 a hung jury was unable to convict the senator in a separate trial for a different series of allegedly criminal exchanges of gifts and favors between Menendez and Dr. Salomon Melgen, a wealthy Florida ophthalmologist who was later jailed — and subsequently pardoned by then-President Donald Trump — for an unrelated fraud conviction.
Menendez on Friday enthusiastically denied the allegations, claiming they were the work of "forces behind the scenes" while blaming the "excesses" of prosecutors who "misrepresented" his congressional duties.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Rafi Schwartz is a Politics Writer with The Week, where he focuses on elections, Congress, and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic, a senior writer with Splinter News, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD, The Forward, and elsewhere.
Rafi currently lives in the Twin Cities, where he does not bike, run, or take part in any team sports. He does, however, have a variety of interests, hobbies, and passions.
-
Taking steps
Cartoons
By The Week Staff Published
-
Will the US keep aiding Ukraine?
Today's Big Question Republicans give Volodymyr Zelenskyy a 'cold shoulder' in D.C.
By Joel Mathis Published
-
Is it time to end the China trade war?
Talking Point The U.S. aims to dial down China trade tensions after years of tit-for-tat tariffs and bans on advanced technology sales
By Harold Maass Published
-
Government shutdown odds spike as House GOP hardliners thwart McCarthy, spending bills
Speed Read House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's caucus is in disarray, and the US is now hurtling toward an avoidable debacle
By Peter Weber Published
-
Corruption in Kyiv: how Zelenskyy is taking on Ukraine's other big enemy
The Explainer Ukranian president has purged his Ministry of Defence as Kyiv looks to shore up support in the West
By Richard Windsor Published
-
The Senate's nixed dress code isn't short of mixed reactions
Why Everyone's Talking About Conservatives are taking issue with the axing of a longstanding Senate tradition
By Justin Klawans Published
-
Boebert denied vaping before 'Beetlejuice' ejection, but the video shows otherwise
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) said she was asked to leave for having too much fun, not breaking the rules. Roll the tape!
By Peter Weber Published
-
Hunter Biden hit with federal indictment
A Delaware grand jury has indicted Hunter Biden for three counts of gun-related crimes
By Rafi Schwartz Published
-
Would a Biden impeachment help the Democrats?
Critics say the impeachment inquiry against the US president is 'so thin you can see right through it'
By Arion McNicoll Published
-
Cop City protesters hit with RICO charges: justice served or a chilling overreach?
Fulton County's sweeping charges against dozens of activists could set a dangerous precedent for future protests
By Rafi Schwartz Published
-
Is Arizona next on the Trump indictment trend?
Today's Big Question Investigators are ramping up another probe into the former president's inner circle and their "fake elector" efforts in the Grand Canyon State
By Rafi Schwartz Published