New York Mayor Eric Adams indicted

What happened

A federal grand jury in Manhattan indicted New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) Wednesday, according to several major news organizations. Adams, elected in 2021 and ensnared in a web of investigations that included the seizure of his electronic devices last fall, said he will not resign. He would be the first sitting New York City mayor charged with a crime.

Who said what

If "the federal government intends to charge me with federal crimes," Adams said in a video released before news of the indictment broke, "these charges will be entirely false, based on lies." He said he would seek an "immediate" trial and "fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength, and my spirit."



The charges are an "extraordinary culmination to weeks of searches, subpoenas and resignations of top officials," including Adams' police commissioner, schools chancellor, health commissioner and chief counsel, The Associated Press said. Adams, a former police captain, pledged to reduce crime and "bring professionalism to City Hall," The New York Times said, but he "staffed top positions with friends and loyalists," many of whom "became engulfed by federal investigations."



New York has had some "unseemly mayors" who "left office before their terms have actually ended," retired Baruch College political scientist Doug Muzzio said to Politico, but a "mayor with criminal charges" is a first. The Feds, he added, are "not going to indict a sitting mayor unless they have an airtight case."

What next?

The charges are expected to be unsealed today. If Adams resigns or is removed by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams would become acting mayor until a special election is held. A Hochul spokesperson said Wednesday night that it's "premature to comment further until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement."