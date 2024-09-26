New York Mayor Eric Adams indicted

He is the first sitting NYC mayor to be charged with a federal crime

New York City Mayor Eric Adams
The indictment follows a federal corruption investigation
(Image credit: Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A federal grand jury in Manhattan indicted New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) Wednesday, according to several major news organizations. Adams, elected in 2021 and ensnared in a web of investigations that included the seizure of his electronic devices last fall, said he will not resign. He would be the first sitting New York City mayor charged with a crime.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

