New York Mayor Eric Adams indicted
He is the first sitting NYC mayor to be charged with a federal crime
What happened
A federal grand jury in Manhattan indicted New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) Wednesday, according to several major news organizations. Adams, elected in 2021 and ensnared in a web of investigations that included the seizure of his electronic devices last fall, said he will not resign. He would be the first sitting New York City mayor charged with a crime.
Who said what
If "the federal government intends to charge me with federal crimes," Adams said in a video released before news of the indictment broke, "these charges will be entirely false, based on lies." He said he would seek an "immediate" trial and "fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength, and my spirit."
The charges are an "extraordinary culmination to weeks of searches, subpoenas and resignations of top officials," including Adams' police commissioner, schools chancellor, health commissioner and chief counsel, The Associated Press said. Adams, a former police captain, pledged to reduce crime and "bring professionalism to City Hall," The New York Times said, but he "staffed top positions with friends and loyalists," many of whom "became engulfed by federal investigations."
New York has had some "unseemly mayors" who "left office before their terms have actually ended," retired Baruch College political scientist Doug Muzzio said to Politico, but a "mayor with criminal charges" is a first. The Feds, he added, are "not going to indict a sitting mayor unless they have an airtight case."
What next?
The charges are expected to be unsealed today. If Adams resigns or is removed by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams would become acting mayor until a special election is held. A Hochul spokesperson said Wednesday night that it's "premature to comment further until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Today's political cartoons - September 26, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - stumbling blocks, making a stink, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Who controls Lebanon?
Today's Big Question Confronting Hezbollah would be an 'automatic recipe for civil war' within the highly sectarian state
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'Wuthering Heights' and the Robbie-Elordi casting row
Talking Point The casting of Barbie and Elvis is 'fundamentally, egregiously wrong' in Emerald Fennell's new film
By The Week UK Published
-
Suspect charged with trying to assassinate Trump
Speed Read A federal grand jury in Miami indicted Ryan Routh
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden gives final UN speech, vows 'things can get better'
Speed Read President Joe Biden addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the last time
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
1 of 6 'Trump Train' drivers liable in Biden bus blockade
Speed Read Only one of the accused was found liable in the case concerning the deliberate slowing of a 2020 Biden campaign bus
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon kill at least 492
Speed Read It was the deadliest day between Israel and Hezbollah in decades
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Sri Lanka veers left, elects Marxist
Speed Read Newly elected president Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of a Marxist party, promised to fight corruption
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-