'The way AI is discussed makes it seem like this is a necessary outcome'

'AI is changing our world. At what point will it change our reality?'

Kofi Mframa at USA Today

While videos are "still clockable as AI, the technology will only get better, making it even more difficult to determine what's real and what's fake," says Kofi Mframa. In an "age where misinformation already runs rampant, the line separating fact from fiction has become a blur." Advancements in "AI will only erase it further by proliferating false realities until we find ourselves in a post-truth society." A "generation averse to critical thought is primed to fall for AI trickery."

'The other winner in New York's mayoral contest: ranked-choice voting'

David Daley at The Guardian

New York City's ranked-choice voting "encouraged and incentivized that joyous, barnstorming approach," says David Daley. While Zohran Mamdani "ultimately would have won a plurality contest or a ranked-choice one, his super-long-shot candidacy might have been squelched at the very beginning under the old system with its different electoral incentives." His "victory shows how much more real power voters have under ranked-choice voting." It "puts an end to spoilers and to the impossible, wish-and-a-prayer calculation that voters otherwise have to make."

'Leaders must learn the art of dealing with Donald Trump'

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld at Time

President Donald Trump "threatens schools and businesses to pay the tributes he demands or suffer the consequences," says Jeffrey Sonnenfeld. Trump "is a bully," and some "leaders recently have succumbed to such efforts and paid the piper, while others have resisted." The "most effective way to deal with Trump is through collective action, but if abandoned by peers, leaders can make needed cosmetic concessions to allow their adversary a dignified path for retreat." Leaders "must learn this wisdom."

'The Milei "miracle" is a vindication of free markets'

The National Review editors

Argentina is achieving "growth not through a strategic industrial policy or a mercantilist trade policy," but is "achieving it by rolling back the overextended public sector, slashing the government budget, controlling the money supply, and removing price controls," say the National Review editors. It is "common to refer to growth stories like Argentina's as 'miracles,'" but President Javier Milei "knows that these are not miracles." They are "exactly what economic principles suggest would happen when government controls are removed."

