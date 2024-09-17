NYC Mayor Adams' administration may be in big trouble

High-profile defections and ongoing federal scrutiny have called into question how — and even if — the mayor of New York City can continue to govern

New York City Mayor Eric Adams
America's most powerful mayor faces political — and potentially criminal — trouble
(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

The comings and goings of a single city hall lawyer are typically not the sort of local political churn that merits national attention. But when attorney Lisa Zornberg announced that she was stepping down from her post as chief counsel for New York City Mayor Eric Adams this past weekend, her defection from arguably the most powerful municipal government in the country sent shockwaves that were felt well beyond the confines of the Big Apple's political bubble. Instead, Zornberg's departure has been taken as a bellwether for the future of the Adams administration at large — and with it, the man pollster Nate Silver once predicted "would be in my top 5 for 'who will be the next Democratic presidential nominee after Joe Biden?'"

Though long dogged by various allegations of corruption and legal exposure, the Adams administration has been sent reeling in recent weeks from a series of sudden resignations by key administration figures — including former Police Commissioner Edward Caban last Thursday — as well as a suite of federal investigations into a growing list of mayoral allies and associates.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

