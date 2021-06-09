Where does NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams live and what is going on with his fridge?

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams invited press to a residence in Bed-Stuy on Wednesday to try and prove the Brooklyn apartment was actually his, after a Politico article suggested he may reside part-time in Fort Lee, New Jersey, The New York Times reported. But the attempt to clarify the discrepancies highlighted by Politico has, likely much to Adams' chagrin, now become an all-out amateur investigation into the former police captain's whereabouts...and his kitchen appliances.

To start, Twitter sleuths have highlighted the shocking differences between photos of Adam's fridge from Wednesday and 2017. Adams is a devout vegan, but his fridge at this "current residence" contains salmon and other animal products (which he attributed to his son, Jordan). The appliance models themselves also look to be different, although the photos are reportedly from the same Bed-Stuy apartment.

The man does not live there! The fridge in 2017 vs. the fridge in 2021:#EricLivesInJersey pic.twitter.com/2KBxzTQg0V — The Matt Skidmore Show (@ZachandMattShow) June 9, 2021

A picture of Adams standing in the basement bedroom he claimed was his whipped Twitter into another frenzy, as users quickly spotted a sneaker collection that looked to belong to his son.

not to go full conspiracy but here is his son wearing what looks like the red and black shoes in the background of this pic 👀 pic.twitter.com/qWOnHMSL1o — ejk (@ericjohnkrebs) June 9, 2021

Eric Adams definitely lives in the townhouse basement with the salmon and the sneaker collection. Checks out. — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) June 9, 2021

only loosely paying attention to the NYC mayor's race until this "does eric adams live in NJ/gives a tour of house that is obviously his son's" storyline. more of this please. — Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) June 9, 2021

Aside from seeking a simple "gotcha" moment, Politico notes if Adams really does live across the Hudson, he may be running afoul of NYC political office residency requirements, or possibly failing to pay rental income taxes.

Does Adams live part-time in New Jersey? Does the apartment reporters toured actually belong to his son? Did he buy a new fridge, and if so, when? As fellow NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley's campaign manager put it, "WTF?!?!"