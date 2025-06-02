Assailant burns Jewish pedestrians in Boulder

Eight people from the Jewish group were hospitalized after a man threw Molotov cocktails in a 'targeted act of violence'

Boulder&#039;s Pearl Street after attack on Jewish activists
Boulder's Pearl Street after attack on Jewish activists
(Image credit: Helen H. Richardson / MediaNews Group / The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Eight people were hospitalized with burns Sunday after a man threw Molotov cocktails at a Jewish group in Boulder, Colorado, at the end of their weekly walk to raise awareness of the Israeli hostages being held by Hamas, authorities said. The alleged attacker, who was arrested at the scene, also used a "makeshift flamethrower" and was heard yelling "Free Palestine," said Mark Michalek, the FBI agent in charge of the Denver office. The FBI is investigating this clear "targeted act of violence" as "an act of terrorism," he said.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸