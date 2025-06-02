Assailant burns Jewish pedestrians in Boulder
Eight people from the Jewish group were hospitalized after a man threw Molotov cocktails in a 'targeted act of violence'
What happened
Eight people were hospitalized with burns Sunday after a man threw Molotov cocktails at a Jewish group in Boulder, Colorado, at the end of their weekly walk to raise awareness of the Israeli hostages being held by Hamas, authorities said. The alleged attacker, who was arrested at the scene, also used a "makeshift flamethrower" and was heard yelling "Free Palestine," said Mark Michalek, the FBI agent in charge of the Denver office. The FBI is investigating this clear "targeted act of violence" as "an act of terrorism," he said.
Who said what
The victims ranged in age from 52 to 88 and at least one was in critical condition, officials said. Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said the 45-year-old suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman of Colorado Springs, was believed to have acted alone. He was also briefly hospitalized, police said. Witnesses told The Associated Press the attacker had removed his shirt and what looked like a bulletproof vest after accidentally setting himself on fire.
Israel's war in Gaza has "spurred both an increase in antisemitic hate crime" and an effort "led by President Donald Trump to brand pro-Palestinian protests as antisemitic," Reuters said. Sunday's attack came less than two weeks after a gunman yelling "Free Palestine" killed two Israeli embassy workers outside a Jewish event in Washington D.C. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said it was "unfathomable that the Jewish community is facing another terror attack here in Boulder."
What next?
Soliman was booked in the Boulder County jail. County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said authorities would decide in coming days which charges to file in what courts to "hold the attacker fully accountable."
