DOJ threatens local officials on migrant crackdown
Federal prosecutors have been told to investigate any official who obstructs Trump's deportation efforts
What happened
The Justice Department directed federal prosecutors Wednesday to investigate and potentially file criminal charges against state and local officials deemed to be "resisting, obstructing and otherwise failing to comply" with the Trump administration's ramped-up migrant deportation efforts.
Who said what
The memo, signed by acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, was an "apparent warning to the dozens of so-called sanctuary jurisdictions across America," The Associated Press said. Those cities and states typically limit cooperation between police and federal immigration officials, except on serious or violent crimes.
Bove, one of President Donald Trump's former criminal defense lawyers, said federal laws "require state and local actors to comply with the executive branch's immigration enforcement initiatives." But courts have "repeatedly upheld most sanctuary laws," the AP said, and legal experts were skeptical charges of the kind Bove envisioned "would have any traction in court."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Nothing obligates local law enforcement to cooperate with federal law enforcement on any issue," said constitutional scholar and immigration lawyer Robert J. McWhirter to the AP. "Not even bank robbery." California Attorney General Rob Bonta dismissed the memo as a Trump "scare tactic" to intimidate "state and local law enforcement into carrying out his mass deportation agenda for him," adding that his office was ready should the "vague threats turn to illegal action."
What next?
Bove also redirected FBI counterterrorism task forces to shift focus from terrorism to assisting in the "execution of President Trump's immigration-related initiatives," and gave federal law enforcement agencies 60 days to scour their records for any information on immigrants living illegally in the U.S. The memo is "likely to face fierce blowback from legal advocacy groups" and sanctuary jurisdictions that "frustrated" Trump's "mass deportation plans during his first term," The Washington Post said.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Same-sex marriage becomes legal in Thailand
Speed Read The law grants same-sex spouses the same rights as married heterosexual couples
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - January 23, 2025
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - bipartisan issue, exclusive inclusivity, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Kyoto: 'total thrill ride' explores pivotal climate change conference
The Week Recommends Play centres on 'cut-throat diplomacy' surrounding the United Nations
By The Week UK Published
-
'Last year was truly a revolutionary one for Indian cinema'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How long will Trump's honeymoon last?
Talking Points The first days of a presidency are often the best
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Senate learns new Hegseth abuse, drinking allegations
speed read The former sister-in-law of Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth, claims he was abusive
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump pardons Silk Road founder, defends Jan. 6 acts
Speed Read President Donald Trump made good with libertarians and crypto enthusiasts in pardoning Ross Ulbricht
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump starts term with spate of executive orders
Speed Read The president is rolling back many of Joe Biden's climate and immigration policies
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump pardons or commutes all charged Jan. 6 rioters
Speed Read The new president pardoned roughly 1,500 criminal defendants charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump declares 'golden age' at indoor inauguration
In the Spotlight Donald Trump has been inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The death and destruction happening in Gaza still dominate our lives'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published