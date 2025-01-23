DOJ threatens local officials on migrant crackdown

Federal prosecutors have been told to investigate any official who obstructs Trump's deportation efforts

Donald Trump and his lawyer Emil Bove
Donald Trump and his former lawyer, now acting Deputy Attorney General, Emil Bove
(Image credit: Mark Peterson-Pool / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
published

What happened

The Justice Department directed federal prosecutors Wednesday to investigate and potentially file criminal charges against state and local officials deemed to be "resisting, obstructing and otherwise failing to comply" with the Trump administration's ramped-up migrant deportation efforts.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

