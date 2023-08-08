The current state of American sanctuary cities

Immigration continues to be one of the most polarizing issues in the U.S. The ongoing struggle between border states like Texas and Florida and sanctuary cities across the country embodies that tension. Since last year, thousands of people who showed up at the border seeking refuge have been mass relocated to sanctuary cities to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies. Leaders in these cities have begged the federal government to step in as the influx of immigrants has outpaced the resources they have to offer.

Recently the spotlight has been on New York City, where the situation has become so dire Mayor Eric Adams declared there was "no more room." The city's "descent from a place that was managing to keep up, just barely, with a ceaseless flow of asylum seekers to a place that had declared defeat was sudden," The New York Times wrote. "From this moment on, it's downhill," Adams said at a City Hall news conference last week. As the crisis in NYC plays out, people are looking at it as an example of how sanctuary cities handle the influx of asylum seekers.

What are sanctuary cities?

Currently, sanctuary cities or states are communities with policies that limit local law enforcement's cooperation with federal authorities' efforts to deport immigrants. For the past few decades, "U.S. sanctuary city policies have been chiefly about welcoming immigrants whom the federal government has refused to grant humanitarian protection," The Washington Post explained.

In the 1980s, a wave of cities and towns officially declared themselves sanctuary cities and adopted policies restricting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Los Angeles was the first city to offer this sanctuary for people fleeing civil wars in El Salvador and Guatemala in 1979, per the Post. Other large cities and college towns followed suit and provided access to local services like schools and healthcare, regardless of immigration status. A clause of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 "played an outsize role in producing our contemporary landscape of sanctuary cities and anti-immigrant jurisdictions," the Post added. The 287g clause allowed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities to deputize local police to help detain and deport illegal immigrants. Many cities have designated themselves as sanctuary cities in response to the clause, making them safe havens for asylum seekers.

How are they handling the influx of asylum seekers?

Since last year, thousands of migrants have been relocated from the border in Texas, Florida, and Arizona to larger sanctuary cities like New York, Denver, Chicago, and Washington D.C. Republican governors have sent busloads and planes full of migrants to these cities to protest the federal government's lax immigration enforcement and the burden being shouldered by border cities. Most relocations have come as a complete surprise for the receiving cities, and they are struggling to keep up with the influx. Mayors from the cities have called on the federal government to help mitigate the crisis, especially leading to the end of Title 42, the pandemic-era asylum regulation that expired in May. With even more migrants projected to enter the country, the cities worried the crisis would put more strain on their resources and budgets.