The violent turn 'pedophile hunters' have taken in the US
These influencers have taken catching predators to another level
While it is no longer on the air, Chris Hansen's "Dateline" segment "To Catch a Predator" has inspired a legion of vigilantes over the years. Those people often create content posing as minors on dating apps and social media websites to target the people who message them. However, over the past couple of years, a growing number have taken it to the extreme and have begun violently attacking the targets on livestream, a new analysis from The New York Times has found.
Forget arrests, 'we count bodies'
Since 2023, there have been over 170 violent vigilante attacks by so-called pedophile hunters, according to the Times' analysis of hundreds of videos and social media posts. Footage of the hunters shows them "chasing their targets through retail stores, beating people bloody on public streets and shaving the heads of their targets." In the more severe cases, "people have been hospitalized with serious injuries."
The Times identified at least 22 individuals and groups who "inflicted violence in the name of pedophile hunting in the last two years," while 40 others made similar content without violence. Most of the violent actions started within the past year. There has been a "notable increase in overt physical violence within these groups," said Emma Hussey, an Australian criminologist who studied American pedophile hunters at Queensland University of Technology, to the Times. Of the 22 violent parties identified, only seven appeared to have been criminally charged for their actions, according to police and court records.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The violent content that comes from these interactions is "popular in online circles that feature crude and hypermasculine material intended to cater to young men," the Times said. It has also been lucrative for hunters, who have gained hundreds of thousands of followers. With the "growth of internet platforms that claim to embrace free speech," the pedophile hunters have been "buoyed by the ability to publish their videos with few restrictions."
In some cases, the hunters have worked with local law enforcement to arrest and prosecute the predators they targeted. But the violent groups are often less concerned with working with the criminal justice system. "We don't count arrests and catches," said Joshua Mundy, co-founder of popular hunter group Dads Against Predators, in an Instagram post claiming that DAP had caused more suicides among its targets than any other group. "We count bodies."
'People don't get to be Batman'
Despite their growing popularity in some online circles, these groups put innocent bystanders in danger when they attack people and jeopardize criminal cases, law enforcement experts said to the Times. Attacking someone so you can "make money on social media is a crime," said District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe of Chester County, Pennsylvania. Real life is "not a comic book — people don't get to be Batman." Police officers are responsible for investigating and enforcing the law because "they have the tools to get the facts right and stand these cases up in a court of law."
Vigilantism is "almost by definition spectacular", as it is a "punishment show," said Laurent Gayer, a senior research professor at the Center for International Studies in Paris, to the Times. Throughout history, vigilantes have relied on theatrics to build an audience of supporters for their controversial actions. Pedophile hunters are "violent entrepreneurs in the most literal kind of way," Gayer said. "They have their little enterprise with its own logo, its own style."
The original predator catcher, Chris Hansen, has continued to catch predators on his streaming network, but he has doubts about this new class of copycats. In these vigilante cases, it is "true that some bad guys are exposed," but because of "their methodology and how they often make such a show of it, they are tainted cases," he said to the New York Post. They mainly "act clownish or they assault people," and "regardless of what they might say, their cases rarely get prosecuted."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
Supreme Court upholds 'ghost gun' restrictions
Speed Read Ghost guns can be regulated like other firearms
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump sets 25% tariffs on auto imports
Speed Read The White House says the move will increase domestic manufacturing. But the steep import taxes could also harm the US auto industry.
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Americans deserve immigration officials who are transparent about what they do and why'
instant opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
France's 'reckoning' over largest-ever child sex abuse trial
The Explainer Joël Le Scouarnec case is latest in a series of high-profile scandals to have prompted 'deep soul searching'
By The Week Staff Published
-
The rise of child 'witchcraft' cases in the UK
Under the Radar Faith-based child abuse, centred on accusations of witchcraft and demonic possessions, has harmed thousands of children
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
The missed opportunities to save Sara Sharif
Talking Point After each horrific child abuse case, we hear that lessons will be learnt. What is still missing?
By The Week UK Published
-
Haitian gangs massacre hundreds accused of 'witchcraft'
Under the Radar Vodou practices blamed for gang leader's son's illness, as elderly are hacked to death in Port au Prince
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The safety of Israeli nationals abroad
In the Spotlight Israel's president described violent riots and attacks on Israelis after Ajax-Maccabi Tel Aviv match as an 'antisemitic pogrom'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Texas set to execute dad in disputed 'shaken baby' case
Speed Read Robert Roberson's hotly contested execution would be the first ever tied to shaken baby syndrome
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
FBI: US violent crime falls again, hits pre-Covid levels
Speed Read A wide-ranging report found that violent crime dropped 3% in the last year, while murder dropped 11.6%
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
French prosecutors charge Telegram's Durov
Speed Read Telegram CEO Pavel Durov faces preliminary charges in France for permitting crime on his messaging app
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published