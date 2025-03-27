The violent turn 'pedophile hunters' have taken in the US

These influencers have taken catching predators to another level

Blurry silhouette of one person shoving another
These influencers have built a following by attacking supposed predators
Theara Coleman
By
published

While it is no longer on the air, Chris Hansen's "Dateline" segment "To Catch a Predator" has inspired a legion of vigilantes over the years. Those people often create content posing as minors on dating apps and social media websites to target the people who message them. However, over the past couple of years, a growing number have taken it to the extreme and have begun violently attacking the targets on livestream, a new analysis from The New York Times has found.

Forget arrests, 'we count bodies'

Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

