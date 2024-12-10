Penny acquitted in NYC subway choking death

What happened

A New York City jury Monday found Daniel Penny, a former Marine and architecture student, not guilty of negligent homicide in the 2023 choking death of Jordan Neely. Penny, 26, had put 30-year-old Neely, a Black homeless subway entertainer with a history of mental illness, in a chokehold after he acted erratically in a subway car.

Who said what

Neely's death "prompted a national debate over the line between self-defense and vigilantism," The Wall Street Journal said. Prosecutors said Penny's "response was excessive," keeping Neely in a chokehold "even after the man was subdued and bystanders urged him to let go."

Penny's lawyers disputed that Neely died from choking but centered their defense on the "claim that he acted to protect other subway passengers," The Washington Post said. The case turned Penny into a "conservative symbol for citizen crime-fighting."

What next?

"I just want to say I miss my son," said Neely's father, Andre Zachary. "The system is rigged." A lawyer for the family said their "call to action is to take care of each other," since "we can't rely on the system to do it for us."