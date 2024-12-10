Penny acquitted in NYC subway choking death

Daniel Penny was found not guilty of negligent homicide in the 2023 choking death of Jordan Neely

Daniel Penny outside New York City courtroom in choking death case
Penny (pictured above) put Neely, a homeless subway entertainer, in a chokehold
(Image credit: Alex Kent / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A New York City jury Monday found Daniel Penny, a former Marine and architecture student, not guilty of negligent homicide in the 2023 choking death of Jordan Neely. Penny, 26, had put 30-year-old Neely, a Black homeless subway entertainer with a history of mental illness, in a chokehold after he acted erratically in a subway car.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

