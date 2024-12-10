Penny acquitted in NYC subway choking death
Daniel Penny was found not guilty of negligent homicide in the 2023 choking death of Jordan Neely
What happened
A New York City jury Monday found Daniel Penny, a former Marine and architecture student, not guilty of negligent homicide in the 2023 choking death of Jordan Neely. Penny, 26, had put 30-year-old Neely, a Black homeless subway entertainer with a history of mental illness, in a chokehold after he acted erratically in a subway car.
Who said what
Neely's death "prompted a national debate over the line between self-defense and vigilantism," The Wall Street Journal said. Prosecutors said Penny's "response was excessive," keeping Neely in a chokehold "even after the man was subdued and bystanders urged him to let go."
Penny's lawyers disputed that Neely died from choking but centered their defense on the "claim that he acted to protect other subway passengers," The Washington Post said. The case turned Penny into a "conservative symbol for citizen crime-fighting."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
"I just want to say I miss my son," said Neely's father, Andre Zachary. "The system is rigged." A lawyer for the family said their "call to action is to take care of each other," since "we can't rely on the system to do it for us."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Suspect in CEO shooting caught, charged with murder
Speed Read Police believe 26-year-old Luigi Mangione killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - December 10, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - swamps drained, bottles popped, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Caribbean islands to visit this winter
The Week Recommends From Curacao to Cuba, get your vitamin D fix at these stunning and historic spots
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Suspect in CEO shooting caught, charged with murder
Speed Read Police believe 26-year-old Luigi Mangione killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in 'brazen, targeted' hit
Speed Read Police are conducting a massive search for Brian Thompson's shooter
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
DOJ demands changes at 'abhorrent' Atlanta jail
Speed Read Georgia's Fulton County Jail subjects inmates to 'unconstitutional' conditions, the 16-month investigation found
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
China tries to bury deadly car attack
Speed Read An SUV drove into a crowd of people in Zhuhai, killing and injuring dozens — but news of the attack has been censored
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Menendez brothers may go free in LA prosecutor plan
Speed Read Prosecutors are asking for the brothers to be resentenced for the 1989 murder of their parents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Abercrombie ex-CEO charged with sex crimes
Speed Read Mike Jeffries ran the brand during its heyday from 1992 to 2014
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
FBI: US violent crime falls again, hits pre-Covid levels
Speed Read A wide-ranging report found that violent crime dropped 3% in the last year, while murder dropped 11.6%
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Kenya's 'epidemic of violence' against female athletes
Under the Radar Murder of Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei spotlights 'trend' of killings and wider culture of domestic abuse
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published