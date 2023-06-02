Should there be a legal obligation to act as a good Samaritan?

Racial tensions ignited in New York City recently after a 30-year-old homeless Black man named Jordan Neely was choked to death in a subway car while allegedly suffering a mental health crisis. The man who restrained Neely, Daniel Penny, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, and is facing up to 15 years in prison.

Neely's death raised a question: Should bystanders — such as those who were in the subway car while Neely was attacked — be legally obligated to step in and act as good Samaritans during a confrontation? At least 10 people observed Neely being held down, The New York Times reported. Video of the incident showed one man telling Penny he was "going to kill" Neely, but that man did not appear to intervene, and neither did anyone else. State law did not require them to, the Times noted.

"No U.S. state explicitly requires civilian strangers to physically intervene when they see an adult in danger, though some impose a duty to report wrongdoing and two set an ambiguous standard of rendering assistance," the Times added. There has been an overall spike in violent crime, specifically murders, in the past few years, FBI data shows. As violence increases, the Times said, "the value of [good Samaritan] legislation has been debated."

Samaritan laws can save lives — but need fixing

Some people may not get involved in an emergency if they fear getting in trouble with the law themselves. While most good Samaritan laws provide legal immunity for people who call for help, "studies find that fear of arrest is a common barrier to calling 911 ... and that those with knowledge of their state's good Samaritan law are more likely to call for help," wrote Amy Bush Stevens for the Columbus Dispatch.