The Supreme Court case that could forge a new path to sue the FBI

The case arose after the FBI admitted to raiding the wrong house in 2017

A general view of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
Civil rights groups 'urged the court to clear the way for the lawsuit'
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to weigh in on a case that could open the floodgates for Americans to sue law enforcement, including the FBI, for mistakes made by officers. The case against the FBI, based on a wrongful raid on a home that occurred in 2017, was previously dismissed by lower courts, but now the plaintiffs are asking the Supreme Court to undo that ruling.

What is the crux of the case?

