The rules for armed police in the UK

What the law says about when police officers can open fire in Britain

armed police
The government will launch a review into how officers who take fatal shots in the line of duty are held to account
(Image credit: Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)
By
published

Keir Starmer has announced a review into how fatal police shootings are investigated after a police officer was cleared of murdering an unarmed man during a police stop in south London two years ago.

Sergeant Martyn Blake, 40, shot Chris Kaba, 24, in the head during a "hard stop" in Streatham Hill in September 2022. Kaba was driving an Audi Q8 "linked to a non-fatal shooting in Brixton the previous night", said The Times. Blake denied intending to kill Kaba, who was not carrying a firearm, and told the trial he believed that one of his colleagues could be killed by Kaba's car as he tried to flee.

The Week Staff
