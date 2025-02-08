The UK 'spy cops' scandal, explained

Undercover police targeting activist groups conducted intrusive surveillance, with some even embarking on relationships under assumed identities

Police surveillance operations targeting political activists over a period of at least 40 years using highly questionable tactics are now the subject of a public inquiry, the Undercover Policing Inquiry (UCPI).

Some 139 police officers from at least two units – the National Public Order Intelligence Unit and the Metropolitan Police's Special Demonstration Squad (SDS) – were given fake identities infiltrate more than 1,000 predominantly left-wing political groups, from 1968 on.

