Smoking ban: the return of the nanny state?

Starmer's plan to revive Sunak-era war on tobacco has struck an unsettling chord even with some non-smokers

Man smoking and drinking a pint at an outdoor table
Britain's tough anti-smoking tactics have seen smoking rates plummet to historic lows
(Image credit: Moyo Studio / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
By
published

When a newly elected Keir Starmer stood outside No. 10 promising a politics that would "tread more lightly on your lives", it was a promise he seemed certain to break, said Fraser Nelson in The Daily Telegraph. It didn't take long: the PM has now unveiled plans not just to revive Rishi Sunak's age-phased smoking ban – but to extend it, as soon as possible, to anyone lighting up in outdoor spaces such as pub gardens and small parks.

It's an illiberal and unnecessary move, and politically an "unforced error", said Sam Leith in The Spectator. There are no real health or fiscal benefits; it will harm the hospitality sector; and there "isn't a great constituency of people out there who have been passionately campaigning for it to be illegal to stand outside a pub having a fag". It will also only burnish Starmer's reputation as a joyless, "finger-wagging bossy-boots".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
From The Magazine Smoking Talking Point
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸