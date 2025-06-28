Palestine Action: protesters or terrorists?

Damaging RAF equipment at Brize Norton blurs line between activism and sabotage, but proscription is a drastic step

A protestor wearing a Palestinian flag neckscarf and shirt flanked by police officers at a demonstration in Trafalgar Square
Palestine Action supports clashed with police officers at a demonstration in Trafalgar Square on Monday
(Image credit: Lab Ky Mo / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)
In the early hours of last Friday, two activists from Palestine Action climbed over a fence into RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, said Dominic Adler on UnHerd. They then filmed themselves riding unimpeded on scooters across the vast airbase – "a critical part of Britain's defence infrastructure" – and vandalising two Voyager air-to-air refuelling tankers. Reportedly, they smashed the aircraft with crowbars and sprayed paint into their engines.

Their aim, they said, was to "disrupt British military support for Israel". But their main achievement was to provoke the normally "glacial" Home Office into rapid action. By Friday evening, Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, had let it be known that she planned to proscribe Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act; on Monday, she confirmed that it would be put to a vote in the Commons next week.

