Captain Tom: a tarnished legacy

Misuse of foundation funds threatens to make the Moore family a disgrace

A mural depicting Captain Sir Tom Moore on a wall with a rainbow and a sign for the NHS
Captain Tom 's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore used Foundation funds for purchases including £200,000 personal spa
By
published

At the height of the first Covid lockdown in April 2020, an elderly war veteran set himself the target of walking 100 laps of his daughter's garden before his 100th birthday. Captain Tom Moore's determination and spirit touched the nation's heart, and he raised an unprecedented £38 million for NHS charities.

When he died just nine months later, his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband vowed to carry on his good work, via a charitable foundation set up in his name. But whereas Captain Tom is remembered as a national hero, said Marianka Swain in The Daily Telegraph, the Ingram-Moores are now in danger of being regarded as a national disgrace. The Charity Commission began investigating their activities in 2022. Last week, its report was published, and it makes for depressing reading. The report says the couple repeatedly benefitted from The Captain Tom Foundation by blurring the distinction between its interests and theirs, said Jan Moir in the Daily Mail.

