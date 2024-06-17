When does adulthood begin?

From 16-year-old voters to lifetime bans on smoking, young people are living through a transition in views on political, social and emotional maturity

Junior soldiers from the Army Foundation College in Harrogate in a graduation parade in August 2022
Junior soldiers from the Army Foundation College in Harrogate in a graduation parade
(Image credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)
By
published

From the Tory bid to bring back national service to the, now shelved, generational smoking ban, young people are increasingly "losing their autonomy to make decisions about their lives and bodies", said Matthew Lesh. 

As changes in parenting attitudes have resulted in "less unsupervised time for children" than that afforded to previous generations, he wrote for City A.M, it appears that a "new form of infantilisation" is extending into young adulthood too.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Talking Point Society Voting Rights
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸