Supreme Court rules against Trump on aid freeze

The court rejected the president's request to freeze nearly $2 billion in payments for foreign humanitarian work

President Donald Trump thanks Chief Justice John Roberts after speech to Congress
President Donald Trump thanks Chief Justice John Roberts after speech to Congress
(Image credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday rejected a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to continue withholding nearly $2 billion in payments for foreign humanitarian work already completed under contracts with the State Department and USAID. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court's three liberals in the 5-4 decision, which sent the case back to U.S. District Judge Amir Ali to "clarify what obligations the government must fulfill to ensure compliance" with his earlier orders to quickly restart the flow of money.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸