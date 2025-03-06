Supreme Court rules against Trump on aid freeze
The court rejected the president's request to freeze nearly $2 billion in payments for foreign humanitarian work
What happened
The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday rejected a bid by President Donald Trump's administration to continue withholding nearly $2 billion in payments for foreign humanitarian work already completed under contracts with the State Department and USAID. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court's three liberals in the 5-4 decision, which sent the case back to U.S. District Judge Amir Ali to "clarify what obligations the government must fulfill to ensure compliance" with his earlier orders to quickly restart the flow of money.
Who said what
The "closely divided decision" suggests that the high court will subject Trump's various efforts to dramatically reshape the federal government to "close scrutiny," The New York Times said. Although the language of yesterday's ruling was "mild, tentative and not a little confusing," the "bottom line" is that Trump was dealt a narrow defeat on one of his "signature projects" — and we should expect some "major rulings testing, and perhaps recalibrating, the separation of powers required by the Constitution."
Justice Samuel Alito, in an angry dissent joined by three fellow conservative justices, argued that Ali had overstepped his authority and said he was "stunned" the high court would reward such "an act of judicial hubris" that "imposes a $2 billion penalty on American taxpayers." The aid groups suing for their payments said the ruling "confirms that the administration cannot ignore the law" and must now "lift its unlawful termination of federal assistance" and stop the resulting "needless suffering and death."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Following Wednesday's ruling, Ali ordered the Trump administration to develop a schedule for restarting the payments, setting up a hearing Thursday on the timeline for aid resumption. In a closed-door House hearing, Pete Marocco, the "Trump political appointee overseeing the dismantling of USAID," detailed "concerns" he had about the ruling and "did not directly answer when asked by Democrats if he would obey the Supreme Court," The Associated Press said.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
'If you keep people permanently unhappy, you cannot have a stable society'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The Nare Hotel: a charming hideaway on the Cornish coast
The Week Recommends Upgrade your classic seaside holiday at this five-star country house hotel
By Theo Tait Published
-
Today's political cartoons - March 6, 2025
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - weird science, Hoover's heels, and more
By The Week US Published
-
'If you keep people permanently unhappy, you cannot have a stable society'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump touts early wins in partisan speech to Congress
Speed Read The president said he is 'just getting started' with his sweeping changes to immigration, the economy and foreign policy
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trudeau blasts Trump's 'very dumb' trade war
Speed Read Retaliatory measures have been announced by America's largest trading partners following Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Are we really getting a government shutdown this time?
Talking Points Democrats rebel against budget cuts by Trump, Musk
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Deportation of Ohio's Haitians could spark economic turmoil
The Explainer Temporary protected status (TPS) is set to expire for 500,000 Haitians in August
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why is Trump's cryptocurrency reserve plan putting some economists on edge?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The president has named five cryptocurrencies he wants to see added to a federal stockpile as experts and lawmakers alike warn that the whole project could be a total flop
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine after public spat
Speed Read Trump and J.D. Vance berated Volodymyr Zelenskyy for what they saw as insufficient gratitude
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump's Mexico and Canada tariffs begin, roiling markets
Speed Read Stocks plunged after Trump affirmed that the tariffs would take effect, sparking a likely trade war
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published