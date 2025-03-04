Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine after public spat

Trump and J.D. Vance berated Volodymyr Zelenskyy for what they saw as insufficient gratitude

President Donald Trump harangues Ukraine&#039;s Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Trump's aid cutoff was 'essentially an ultimatum,' forcing Zelenskyy to 'agree to a ceasefire on terms' Trump dictates
(Image credit: Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump Monday at least temporarily suspended the delivery of all U.S. military aid to Ukraine, a White House official told news organizations. Trump "has been clear that he is focused on peace," and he is "pausing and reviewing" the aid to ensure that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "committed to that goal as well," the official said.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸