Why is the threat of stagflation rising?

Inflation is sticky. Trump's tariffs won't help.

Illustration of a snail with a quarter dollar coin for a shell
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
It's a word not often heard in America since the 1970s: stagflation. The term describes a triple-whammy of terrible economic conditions — high unemployment, low growth and supercharged inflation. Now some economists are warning that a new era of stagflation could be on the horizon.

President Donald Trump's economic policies risk the "worst of all possible worlds: a kind of stagflation," Nobel-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz said to The Guardian. Trump's "on-off tariff plans" and "apparent contempt for the rule of law" will make businesses less likely to invest. The sudden cancellation of U.S. government programs and contracts will create further uncertainty, he said, and will likely produce "inflation, and a weak economy." Without a course change, "I could certainly see a scenario where we get to stagflation," Stiglitz said.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

