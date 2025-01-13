Is inflation about to surge again?

The Federal Reserve is cautious about Trump's policies

Illustration of Donald Trump&#039;s hair representing an inflation chart
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Donald Trump won office promising to bring down inflation. Economists and the Federal Reserve suspect his promises of tariffs, tax cuts and deportations will have the opposite effect.

Federal Reserve officials fear Trump's forthcoming policies will "stoke inflation," Axios said. That's why (according to minutes from the Fed's December meeting) they have plans in place to keep interest rates "higher for longer" instead of bringing them down, making everything from mortgages to credit card spending more affordable. The Fed did lower interest rates in December, but projected making just two rate cuts in 2025, "half as many as anticipated just three months earlier," Axios said.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸