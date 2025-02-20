New FBI Director Kash Patel could profit heavily from foreign interests

Patel holds more than $1 million in Chinese fashion company Shein

Kash Patel listens during his Senate hearing to be FBI director on Jan. 30, 2025.
Kash Patel listens during his Senate hearing to be FBI director on Jan. 30, 2025
(Image credit: Nathan Posner / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Kash Patel, just confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the director of the FBI, reportedly has a slew of foreign investments that could heavily increase his net worth — and may generate concerns over potential conflicts of interest. Patel, one of President Donald Trump's most controversial second-term nominations, is one of several officials who could stand to get richer while in office.

Most notable is that one of Patel's primary investments is a Chinese fashion brand with a significant presence in the U.S. This will likely draw continuing scrutiny as Patel begins his new job as FBI director, though he has said he will divest from any potential conflicts of interest.

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

