How Trump is making your Shein and Temu orders more expensive

The president has ended a tariff loophole for small shipments

Trucks carry containers at a yard at the Nanjing Port Longtan Container Terminal in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, on February 4, 2025
Trucks carry containers at a yard at the Nanjing Port Longtan Container Terminal in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China
(Image credit: Costfoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

The era of cheap "fast fashion" might be over. President Donald Trump's new tariffs on China will make purchases from Shein and Temu more expensive — and that's if the shipments can even get into the United States.

Trump's China tariffs include the revocation of a "century-old tax loophole" that had canceled out "tens of billions of dollars in fees on imports," said The Washington Post. That loophole — known as "de minimis" — skipped import taxes on shipments worth less than $800. The online shopping era made the loophole popular with "everyone from Etsy sellers and family-run footwear companies." Most of those imports come from China, home to popular online outlets like Shein and Temu, which are "responsible for an estimated 30% of packages shipped daily into the United States," said the Post. Without de minimis, prices on those shipments "could go up an average of 30%."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸