Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico start Feb. 1

The tariffs imposed on America's neighbors could drive up US prices and invite retaliation

Truck at U.S.-Canada border
'There would undeniably, indisputably be a negative economic impact if tariffs were to be enacted'
What happened

President Donald Trump Thursday affirmed that he will impose 25% import taxes on all goods from Canada and Mexico, America's top two trading partners, starting Saturday, though he said he "may or may not" exempt oil imports.



