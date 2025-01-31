Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico start Feb. 1
The tariffs imposed on America's neighbors could drive up US prices and invite retaliation
What happened
President Donald Trump Thursday affirmed that he will impose 25% import taxes on all goods from Canada and Mexico, America's top two trading partners, starting Saturday, though he said he "may or may not" exempt oil imports.
Who said what
"I'll be putting the tariff of 25% on Canada, and separately, 25% on Mexico, and we'll really have to do that," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. He said those tariffs could rise if the two countries don't meet his demands on blocking migrants and fentanyl. "We don't need the products that they have," Trump said. "We have all the oil you need. We have all the trees you need, meaning the lumber."
"There would undeniably, indisputably be a negative economic impact if tariffs were to be enacted," Glenn Hamer, CEO of the Texas Association of Business, said to The Texas Tribune. Importers typically pass the added import taxes on to consumers, and tariffs on Canadian oil in particular "could undermine Trump's repeated pledge to lower overall inflation," The Associated Press said. Canada and Mexico said they have prepared retaliatory tariffs.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Trump's advisers are "considering several offramps" to avert enacting "universal tariffs on Mexico and Canada," The Wall Street Journal said. Options include more targeted tariffs or a grace period to allow further negotiations.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump blames diversity, Democrats for DC air tragedy
Speed Read The president suggested that efforts to recruit more diverse air traffic controllers contributed to the deadly air crash
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - January 31, 2025
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - tragedy by gaslight, mental health, and more
By The Week US Published
-
What's the future for foreign aid?
Today's Big Question President Trump's US aid freeze could change the humanitarian landscape for good
By Jamie Timson, The Week UK Published
-
Trump blames diversity, Democrats for DC air tragedy
Speed Read The president suggested that efforts to recruit more diverse air traffic controllers contributed to the deadly air crash
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What's the future of FEMA under Trump?
Today's Big Question The president has lambasted the agency and previously floated disbanding it altogether
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
White House withdraws Trump's spending freeze
Speed Read President Donald Trump's budget office has rescinded a directive that froze trillions of dollars in federal aid and sowed bipartisan chaos
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Born this way
Opinion 'Born here, citizen here' is the essence of Americanism
By Mark Gimein Published
-
Charles Grassley: the senator in charge of Trump's legal agenda
In the Spotlight The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman in charge of Trump's legal agenda
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
OpenAI announces ChatGPT Gov for government use
Speed Read The artificial intelligence research company has launched a new version of its chatbot tailored for the US government
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Caroline Kennedy urges Senate to reject RFK Jr.
Speed Read Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s cousin said he should not become President Donald Trump's health secretary, calling his medical views 'dangerous'
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
China's backyard: will Trump's aggression push Latin America away?
Today's Big Question Rift between US and Colombia, threats of tariffs on Mexico, designs on Panama Canal and mass deportations could encourage closer ties with Beijing
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published