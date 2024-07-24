The manosphere: the shady online network of masculinists

A new police report said a rise in radicalised young men is contributing to an increase in violence against women and girls

Andrew Tate
(Image credit: Mihai Barbu / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published
the explainer

Young men and boys are at risk of being radicalised into extreme misogyny by online influencers like Andrew Tate, a police report has warned.

The National Police Chiefs Council said there is a "national emergency" as violence against women and girls has reached "epidemic" levels in the UK.

The Explainer Domestic Violence
