Inside Marseille's deadly drug wars

Teenage hitmen recruited through social media are lured by money and gangs' carefully crafted 'brand'

Police in Marseille
Police are engaged in an 'asymmetric conflict' with better-funded criminal gangs
A series of brutal murders in Marseille has shone a new spotlight on the city's deadly drug trade, and revealed gangs' increasing use of teenage hitmen recruited through social media.

Marseille's new public prosecutor, Nicolas Bessone, denounced the "unprecedented savagery" of recent attacks, which culminated in a 15-year-old being stabbed 50 times and burned alive. It is just the latest drug-related homicide in a city that recorded an unprecedented 49 such killings in 2023, a 50% rise on the previous year and up from 20 in 2020, as a turf war between local gangs Yoda and DZ Mafia reached a peak.

